Nutrien Wonderhub increases prices, reduces hours due to funding shortfall

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s Nutrien Wonderhub is reducing hours and increasing prices next month, after it was unable to attain operating funding from the provincial government.

As a result, the non-profit is facing a $300,000 shortfall due to inflation, rising costs, and a lack of core operational funding.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport said, in a statement:

“Nutrien Wonderhub is requesting $300,000 in annual funding from the province to reduce their operating deficit, with a commitment of up to five years.

“While the Ministry of Parks, Culture, and Sport is unable to provide the requested funding outside of its approved budget, Nutrien Wonderhub’s request will be considered alongside other priorities across government as part of the budget process for next year.”

As Global’s Nicole Healey explains in the video above, it’s not just parents that are upset by the cost, but Nutrien Wonderhub itself for not being able to stay affordable for all families.