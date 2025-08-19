Menu

Sports

Pickleball nationals take over Taylor Tennis Centre

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted August 19, 2025 8:01 pm
1 min read
Pickleball nationals take over Taylor Tennis Centre
More than 700 athletes are competing in Pickleball nationals, the sport's largest tournament in Canada. It's the first time the event has been held in Winnipeg. Teagan Rasche reports.
It’s ‘game on’ at Taylor Tennis Centre in Winnipeg.

Over 700 athletes are competing in Pickleball nationals, the sport’s largest tournament in Canada. It’s the first time the event has been held in Winnipeg.

“It brings a lot of focus to the game. It’s an affirmation for Pickleball Manitoba, people are coming from all over Canada and some from the states. It will help grow the game in Winnipeg for sure,” the former president of Pickleball Canada, Garth Merkeley, said.

The sport is growing rapidly across Canada with more athletes competing at nationals every year.

“We just see it grow year over year. We have over 90,000 members across the country and we have a lot of keen tournament players wanting this kind of competition,” Barry Petrachenko, the executive director of Pickleball Canada, said.

For the whole story, watch the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

