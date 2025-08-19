Pickleball nationals take over Taylor Tennis Centre

Send this page to someone via email

It’s ‘game on’ at Taylor Tennis Centre in Winnipeg.

Over 700 athletes are competing in Pickleball nationals, the sport’s largest tournament in Canada. It’s the first time the event has been held in Winnipeg.

“It brings a lot of focus to the game. It’s an affirmation for Pickleball Manitoba, people are coming from all over Canada and some from the states. It will help grow the game in Winnipeg for sure,” the former president of Pickleball Canada, Garth Merkeley, said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The sport is growing rapidly across Canada with more athletes competing at nationals every year.

“We just see it grow year over year. We have over 90,000 members across the country and we have a lot of keen tournament players wanting this kind of competition,” Barry Petrachenko, the executive director of Pickleball Canada, said.

Story continues below advertisement

For the whole story, watch the video above.