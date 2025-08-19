B.C.’s whistleblower law ‘falling short,’ ombudsperson says

Send this page to someone via email

New reports by British Columbia’s ombudsperson on a whistleblower protection law show that it is “falling short” in some areas in its first five years.

The four reports released by BC Ombudsperson Jay Chalke say that while the law has “worked well in many aspects,” some public sectors and their employees are still not covered by the legislation.

The reports also find that many public sector employees are not aware of the legal protection afforded to them by law, and staff responsible for receiving complaints and disclosures are often not adequately trained on their responsibilities.

The Public Interest Disclosure Act was introduced in 2019 and is currently under provincial review to see if it is working as intended to protect workers who report serious wrongdoing without fear of reprisal.

Chalke says in a statement that the law has created “safe reporting and meaningful investigations” despite its shortcomings.

He also says that his office is recommending 39 amendments to the legislation to improve its effectiveness, such as extending protection to 500 additional public bodies, including local governments and professional regulatory groups.