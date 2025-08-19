Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports first case of tick-borne Rocky Mountain spotted fever

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2025 2:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Experts warn Lyme disease on the rise in Montreal and southern Quebec'
Experts warn Lyme disease on the rise in Montreal and southern Quebec
Related: Experts warn Lyme disease on the rise in Montreal and southern Quebec – Jun 30, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec health officials say a first case of a tick-borne bacterial disease common in the United States has been detected in the province.

The single case of Rocky Mountain spotted fever was reported in the Eastern Townships region east of Montreal.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Alex Carignan, an epidemiologist with the local health authority, says on X that the patient responded well to antibiotic treatment.

Carignan notes the infection causes high fevers, a distinctive rash, and can lead to death if improperly treated.

Trending Now

The infection is transmitted by the dermacentor tick, also known as the American dog tick.

Carignan says experts assumed the disease would arrive in Quebec, but he says the first case was detected earlier than expected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2025.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices