Quebec reports first case of tick-borne Rocky Mountain spotted fever

Quebec health officials say a first case of a tick-borne bacterial disease common in the United States has been detected in the province.

The single case of Rocky Mountain spotted fever was reported in the Eastern Townships region east of Montreal.

Alex Carignan, an epidemiologist with the local health authority, says on X that the patient responded well to antibiotic treatment.

Carignan notes the infection causes high fevers, a distinctive rash, and can lead to death if improperly treated.

The infection is transmitted by the dermacentor tick, also known as the American dog tick.

Carignan says experts assumed the disease would arrive in Quebec, but he says the first case was detected earlier than expected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2025.