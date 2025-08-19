Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. wildfires: ‘Crews made good progress’ but Long Lake blaze remains ‘out of control’

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 19, 2025 11:23 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Long Lake fire keeps grows as province issues update on wildfire situation'
Long Lake fire keeps grows as province issues update on wildfire situation
Long Lake fire keeps grows as province issues update on wildfire situation
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nova Scotia said Tuesday morning that firefighters are continuing to battle the Long Lake wildfire in Annapolis Valley.

The massive wildfire, which was initially sparked by a lightning strike last week, is still estimated to be around 3,200 hectares in size.

“Crews made good progress yesterday with dozer guards and a quick strike by an air tanker group from New Brunswick,” the province said. “There are still no reports of damage to homes.”

Officials declared a state of emergency in Annapolis County on Saturday. About 100 homes were evacuated in the heavily wooded West Dalhousie area, about 125 kilometres west of Halifax.

Weekend weather played a huge role in allowing the fire to grow quickly, according to Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The dry conditions continued. The heat continued. The wind was blowing the wrong way. All terrible news when you’re facing a fire,” Houston told reporters on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the six wildfires burning across the province, the Long Lake fire was causing the most trouble.

“It feels like every time I receive an update, the fire has doubled again in size,” the premier said.

Fire crews on the ground include 93 Department of Natural Resources firefighters, 49 local firefighters and 22 from Ontario. Four planes from the Northwest Territories and a contracted helicopter are also battling the fire.

Five firefighters from Prince Edward Island who were helping with the Long Lake fire were moved to assist with another fire near Simonds Lake.

That fire was said to be out of control Monday morning but by the end of the day, firefighters had it under control, according to the province.

The fire, which began as a structure fire before heading into the woods, had grown to an estimated 1.75 hectares in size.

Temperatures in the town of Annapolis Royal, about 25 kilometres away from the Long Lake fire, were expected to reach a high of 21 C on Tuesday in what is forecast to be a sunny day by Environment Canada.

The agency’s forecast for the area showed little chance of rain until Friday.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices