Violent incidents prompt Penticton council to look at improved safety measures

The boardwalk along Okanagan Lake is known for its lively summer atmosphere — from the sounds of bike bells to families walking along the waterfront. But when the sun goes down, a different crowd can emerge and some are connected to violent crime.

A new report being presented to Penticton City Council Tuesday highlights a troubling trend: a high concentration of violent incidents in the Lakeshore and Riverside Drive area, with roughly half occurring between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m.

“We thought, what can we do to deter crime in that area and really create a sense of safety in those public spaces?” said Penticton RCMP Supt. Beth McAndie.

“First and foremost, it’s about collecting data.”

Of the 110 victims identified in the report over the last two years, 33 per cent were in their 20s and 15 per cent were under the age of 19, prompting city officials to focus efforts on youth engagement and crime prevention through a new grant program.

“That work actually starts in September,” McAndie said. “We’re really hoping to engage those young people who may be responsible for this type of behaviour or who are simply leading a risky lifestyle.”

The city is also looking to ramp up physical safety measures, including better lighting, surveillance cameras, and potentially closing fire pits in high-traffic areas.

“There’s already been a number of initiatives we’ve rolled out in partnership with the RCMP,” said Julie Czeck, Penticton’s general manager of Public Safety and Partnerships.

“Enhanced visibility is number one. You’ll see bylaw officers and police regularly walking the beat.”

But concerns remain. In July, Kieran and Kirsten Adams were biking along the boardwalk when a verbal exchange with a group turned violent, leaving Kieran with a broken leg.

“I don’t know how I’m supposed to sit on the beach with my back to the sidewalk anymore,” he told Global News in July.

“It’s still an active investigation,” said McAndie. “There are complexities, and we’ve had challenges with the information initially provided.”

Council will vote on the safety measures on Tuesday.