‘Targeted’: Surrey non-profit’s CEO attacked with pepper spray

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey police are investigating after the head of a social services non-profit was attacked with what’s believed to be pepper spray.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, as Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society CEO Satbir Cheema was leaving the organization’s head office on 8th Avenue and 127 Street.

In CCTV footage, Cheema can be seen loading his bag into the back of his vehicle when a white Dodge Ram pickup truck pulls up and stops next to him.

“The two occupants of the truck tried to engage Mr. Cheema in a conversation I believe to try and lure him closer to the window,” said Surrey Police Service spokesperson Ian Macdonald.

“When he wisely refused to do that, the passenger who was seated behind the driver in the rear passenger seat opens the door and attempts to confront Mr. Cheema.”

Story continues below advertisement

In the video, a masked man can be seen following Cheema, who backs away behind his vehicle, before the man deploys the spray, gets back in the truck and drives away.

1:54 Road rage pepper spray incident caught on camera in Surrey

Cheema was able to avoid direct impact, and suffered only minor exposure to be the substance, which is suspected to be either pepper spray or bear spray.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

PICS described the incident as a “targeted attack,” and said it had been reported to police.

Macdonald said the the pickup truck had no plate on the front and the rear plate was obscured.

“We don’t believe this was related to extortion but still is a troubling incident,” he said.

“I want to emphasize that PICS is one of the most important community stakeholders we have in this city, they do noting but positive and good things for people who not only live here but outside the boundaries of Surrey as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey police at 604-599-0502.