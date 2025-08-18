Menu

This student-built simulator will help B.C. kids cope with the stress of an MRI

By Simon Little & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted August 18, 2025 9:34 pm
3 min read
New MRI simulator offers comfort for young Victoria patients
A new MRI simulator is helping young patients feel more comfortable while undergoing medical tests. The project was designed and built by a group of Camosun College students and is now being installed at Victoria General Hospital. Kylie Stanton has more.
Not many college students can say they designed and built a functioning piece of hospital equipment, but a few soon-to-be grads on Vancouver Island have done just that.

The group of Camosun College engineering students ploughed some 5,000 hours over three-and-a-half months into the tool, a pediatric MRI simulator, which was officially unveiled on Monday.

The simulator served as the students’ capstone project.

Interior Health reopening some pediatric services in Kelowna General Hospital

Soon, the simulator — which looks, sounds and feels like a real MRI machine — will be put to work in Victoria General Hospital’s pediatric unit, where it will kelp kids mentally prepare for what can be a scary procedure.

“We are all pretty proud of what we have been able to accomplish here in this short amount of time, and glad to be able to help out those kids,” engineering student Dylan Snyder said.

“Cooing in and seeing the actual effect this will have on people, it’s a good feeling,” added classmate Sam Lloyd.

Becki Steel, child-life practice lead at Victoria General Hospital, said the new tool will provide benefits both for young patients who frequently face stress or anxiety when receiving an MRI scan, and for MRI wait times overall.

“It’s a very large amount of kids who are needing to learn about the MRI in a kind of playful and structured way before coming in for their real one, and it can make a pretty big difference,” she said.

The hospital’s current practice is to sedate all children aged eight and under before a scan because very few of them can get into the machine and stay inside alone for the length of time it takes to complete a scan.

“Even for the kids eight to 10 age, we have a number of failures, which means that they come in, they try and do their scan without sedation and they aren’t able to cope with it, and so the scan is cancelled and then they have to be rebooked with sedation which adds a number of months to the wait list,” she said.

With the simulator now in place, young patients who are currently on the sedation wait list and who look like good candidates for the program will be invited in for a practice MRI.

Staff will practice each of the steps of the procedure with them, and if the simulated test goes well they can book an MRI without sedation — sometimes as early as that same week.

New technology ‘game-changer’ for breast cancer patients

Steel said research has shown 9o per cent of youth patients who successfully complete the simulator go on to also have success in a real MRI.

Abby and Anika Norlund, two kids invited to test out the tool on Monday, gave the machine positive reviews.

“It was kind of scary at first but then when you got in it it wasn’t as bad as you thought. It was a little vibration and it was really loud,” said Abby.

“It wasn’t that loud,” added Anika. “It will help (kids) know what it will feel like when you go in.”

The Camosun students say they’ll now be crashing for some well-deserved naps — but they’ll be doing it with a sense of pride.

“I feel relief for sure,” said student Julianna Kwan.

“I am really excited I get to be a part of it and get to help kids through a probably really anxiety-inducing and really scary part of their life.”

