Winnipeg firefighters union voices concerns over resources, response times

The United Firefighters of Winnipeg (UFFW) is voicing concerns over what they call unacceptable and dangerously long emergency response times in Winnipeg.

The number of firefighting personnel and apparatus in the city has not increased to reflect the growing population and dramatic increase in call volumes, according to UFFW president Nick Kasper.

Kasper says on average, the city currently has 167 firefighters per shift. In 1975, they had an average of 175 firefighters per shift. He also said in 1975, the city had 53 on-duty fire apparatus, compared to 46 today.

He also says between 2019 and 2023, they’ve seen a significant increase in call volumes, including a 87-per cent increase in structure fires, a 23-per cent increase in medical calls, and a whopping 245-per cent increase in vacant building fires.

“We have less firefighters on duty, less fire trucks on duty, and our staffing ratio — the number of firefighters hired per position — has decreased as well,” Kasper told Global News.

“So what is the result? We’re seeing longer and longer response delays, which is leading to loss of property and loss of lives for Winnipeggers.”

Kasper says as of 2021, the average response time for fire calls in Winnipeg was eight minutes and 20 seconds, which is about two minutes longer than the national median of six minutes and 38 seconds.

He says the added strain is also falling on the backs of the firefighters. In 2024, the city spent over $10 million in firefighter overtime.

“They’re being forced to pick up one, two, even three overtime shifts in their days off,” he said.

“And they’re coming back to work knowing if they don’t answer the phone, fire trucks are being struck off duty and their community is suffering. And for people who have dedicated their lives and livelihood to helping others, that’s a hard pill to swallow.”

In a statement to Global News, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic service firefighter and paramedic chief Christian Schmidt said the service received a significant number of unplanned absences over the weekend, and were not able to find enough members to accept an overtime shift. He also said planned vacation time, sick calls, and long-term leaves leaves plays a role.

“Paramedics and firefighters are facing increasing call volumes, year-over-year, and this does increase the chances of burnout,” Schmidt said in the statement.

“We have seen a significant increase in the number of sick days taken and Workers Compensation Board claims. This is not an easy career. I want to thank all our members for their continued service to residents.”

Schmidt acknowledged the increase overtime and says the city is monitoring emergency response times and working to address recruitment challenges, noting that by the end of 2025, WFPS will have hired more than 50 new firefighters and 25 new paramedics.