Bobby Webster made Raptors’ head of basketball ops

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors’ search for a new team president is over.

General manager Bobby Webster will have his contract extended to be the team’s head of basketball operations.

The team will not appoint a president at this time.

Masai Ujiri, the Raptors’ former team president and head of basketball operations, was dismissed earlier in the off-season.

A team statement says that Webster will lead the team as General Manager with the support of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment leadership, MLSE president and chief executive officer Keith Pelley, announced.

Story continues below advertisement

Webster, 40, is entering his ninth season as GM in Toronto and 13th with the Raptors, and his 21st overall in the NBA.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

One of the architects of the 2019 championship team, Webster has led Toronto’s overall roster building, organizational structure, and day-to-day basketball operations.

Before being named general manager in June 2017, he held the titles of assistant general manager and vice-president, basketball management and strategy.

A native of Hawaii, Webster came to the Raptors after seven years at the NBA’s league office, under the leadership of commissioners David Stern and Adam Silver.

He worked primarily on the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement and was part of the team that successfully negotiated the 2011 CBA with the National Basketball Players Association. He and his wife Lauren, an entrepreneur and company founder, live in Toronto with their three children.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2025.