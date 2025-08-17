Air Canada flight attendants to defy back-to-work order, remain on strike, union says

Send this page to someone via email

Air Canada flight attendants intend to remain on strike in defiance of a back-to-work order, the union said Sunday only hours after the airline had announced a plan to resume flights.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees said it will challenge an order by the Canada Industrial Relations Board to return to work by 2 p.m. ET.

“Our members are not going back to work,” CUPE National president Mark Hancock said outside the Toronto Airport. “We are saying no.”

The federal government said Saturday that it was ordering the airline and its flight attendants back to work, ending a strike and lockout after less than 12 hours.

Hancock said the union received notice from the CIRB late Saturday, informing them of the impending return to work. He said the union felt the “whole process has been unfair.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Air Canada has really refused to bargain with us, and they refused to bargain with us because they knew this government would come in on their white horse and try and save the day,” he said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Air Canada had planned to resume flights Sunday after the federal government stepped in and ordered binding arbitration.

The airline said more than 700 Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flights had been cancelled during the work stoppage. The strike has left thousands of passengers stranded or struggling to find ways to reach their destinations.

Air Canada said on Sunday that the CIRB has ordered the terms of the collective agreement between the union and the airline that expired on March 31 be extended until a new agreement is reached.

Neither Air Canada nor members of the federal government immediately responded to union’s announcement.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents more than 10,000 flight attendants, has accused federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu of caving to Air Canada’s demands.

CUPE says it is inviting Air Canada back to the table to negotiate a fair deal.

The union called for a “day of action” on Sunday, with demonstrations planned outside of the Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary airports.

Story continues below advertisement

Natasha Stea, the president of the local 4091 for flight attendants based in Montreal, said the workers supported defying the back-to-work order.

“I want to be very clear, Air Canada is choosing to do this to our passengers, to our company, because we are the face of the company, and they’re trying to blame us for all this and getting together with their friends in the government to kind of circumvent all our rights,” she said at a demonstration outside the Toronto airport.

She said workers are “done being abused and exploited.”

“Where you have a multi-billion dollar company that’s refusing to pay living wages to their employees, I just don’t know.”

CUPE originally announced its members were heading to the picket lines after being unable to reach an eleventh-hour deal with the airline, while Air Canada locked out its agents about 30 minutes later due to the strike action.

The union has said its main sticking points revolve around wages that have been outpaced by inflation during its previous 10-year contract, along with unpaid labour when planes aren’t in the air.

Air Canada had previously asked Hajdu to order the parties to enter a binding arbitration process — a power granted to the minister through Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code.