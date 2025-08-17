First responders confirm drowning, locate body at Harrison Hot Springs

Send this page to someone via email

A man drowned in a lagoon late Friday night at the Harrison Hot Springs, a popular resort area about 130 kilometres east of Vancouver, the RCMP says.

Officers from the Agassiz RCMP detachment, the Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department, and search and rescue were called to the scene at 11:20 p.m. but failed to locate the man’s body, police said.

His remains were found Saturday after the search continued.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the male,” the Agassiz RCMP said in a statement. “Out of respect for the family no further details will be released.”

In an earlier statement, police also said they did not believe foul play to be a factor in his drowning.

Harrison Hot Springs, which enjoys a national reputation, is situated at the south end of Harrison Lake, in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley.

Harrison Lake is glacier fed and offers fishing, boating and a beautiful sandy beach for swimmers, picnickers and other recreational users.

The RCMP said the area “remains an active police investigation with the assistance of the fire department and search and rescue.”

Officers had initially requested people avoid the Harrison lagoon area, both on foot and in vehicles, but it has now reopened.