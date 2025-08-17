26-year-old man dead after drowning in Silver Lake Provincial Park: OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police’s Maberly department says they are investigating a drowning that occurred in Silver Lake Provincial Park.
Police say they were called to the eastern Ontario park on Saturday afternoon when a swimmer went missing after jumping out of a canoe.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
They say a 26-year-old man was recovered from the water.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trending Now
Police say the OPP Marine Unit and Tay Valley Fire Department assisted in the effort.
They say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact them.
- Prime Minister Carney praises Trump as ministers jet to Sweden to talk defence deals
- Union representing Air Canada flight attendants says strike will continue
- Byelection day in Alberta nears for vote with 214 candidates, including Poilievre
- Skipping the U.S. and taking a vacation to East Coast this year? It will cost you
Comments