26-year-old man dead after drowning in Silver Lake Provincial Park: OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police’s Maberly department says they are investigating a drowning that occurred in Silver Lake Provincial Park.

Police say they were called to the eastern Ontario park on Saturday afternoon when a swimmer went missing after jumping out of a canoe.

They say a 26-year-old man was recovered from the water.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the OPP Marine Unit and Tay Valley Fire Department assisted in the effort.

They say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact them.