Canada

Air Canada to restart flights Sunday after Ottawa intervenes in strike

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2025 8:23 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Reaction over Air Canada flight attendants being ordered back to work amid strike'
Reaction over Air Canada flight attendants being ordered back to work amid strike
WATCH: Reaction over Air Canada flight attendants being ordered back to work amid strike
Air Canada says it plans to resume flights today after the federal government stepped in and ordered binding arbitration to end a flight attendants’ strike Saturday.

The Montreal-based airline says the first flights will resume this evening, but that it will take several days before its operations return to normal.

Air Canada says it has been directed by the Canada Industrial Relations Board to resume operations and have flight attendants continue their duties by 2 p.m. ET.

The federal government ordered the airline and its flight attendants back to work Saturday, ending a strike and lockout after less than 12 hours.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents the flight attendants, has accused federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu of caving to Air Canada’s demands.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents more than 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants, announced its members were heading to the picket lines after being unable to reach an eleventh-hour deal with the airline, while Air Canada locked out its agents about 30 minutes later due to the strike action.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

