SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Prime Minister Carney praises Trump as ministers jet to Sweden to talk defence deals

By Andrew McIntosh Global News
Posted August 16, 2025 5:55 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: '‘No deal until there is a deal,’ says Trump after talks with Putin on Ukraine war'
‘No deal until there is a deal,’ says Trump after talks with Putin on Ukraine war
U.S. President Donald Trump says there was no final deal reached on a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire following his high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney issued an unusual statement Saturday to praise U.S. President Donald Trump for trying to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Carney’s public endorsement of Trump’s leadership on the world stage came as the president and his Alaskan summit were widely derided by foreign policy and security experts. The get-together was of little value and gave Russian President Vladimir Putin, a former intelligence officer, an image boost, they said.

In a brief statement Saturday, Carney said: “The leadership of President Trump and the United States is creating the opportunity to end Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine.”

“Robust and credible security guarantees are essential to any just and lasting peace,” Carney continued. “I welcome the openness of the United States to providing security guarantees as part of Coalition of the Willing’s efforts.

Story continues below advertisement

“Canada is co-ordinating closely with President Zelenskyy and our partners in the Coalition of the Willing to intensify our steadfast support for Ukraine and our shared commitment to its peace and security.”

Click to play video: 'Trump ‘very unhappy’ with Russia, threatens 100% tariffs if no deal to end Ukraine war in 50 days'
Trump ‘very unhappy’ with Russia, threatens 100% tariffs if no deal to end Ukraine war in 50 days

While Carney was praising Trump, two of Carney’s own cabinet ministers were preparing for important private meetings in Stockholm on Monday to discuss expanding Canada-Sweden trade.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Defence procurement is on the menu in Sweden, home of manufacturing giant Saab, which makes the Gripen jet fighter — far more economical than the Lockheed Martin F-35 strike fighter.

The two developments come as Canada tries to hammer out a new deal on tariffs with the Trump administration, and the parties blew past the Aug. 1 deadline.

Click to play video: 'U.S. ambassador says Canada is ‘pulling rug out’ from free trade agreement'
U.S. ambassador says Canada is ‘pulling rug out’ from free trade agreement
Story continues below advertisement

After Carney was sworn in as prime minister following the last election amid the tariff war, he ordered a review of the Canadian government’s plan to buy a fleet of 88 F-35 fighters at more than US$88 million each from American jet maker Lockheed Martin. Canada has committed only to buying the first 16.

Trending Now

Aerospace and defence experts have suggested the Saab Gripen would be a more versatile and economical choice and build Canadian-European trade as Trump threatens to annex Canada.

The Swedish company has reportedly offered to build the jets in Canada and create as many as 6,000 new jobs.

Saab CEO Micael Johansson confirmed in April that the company was actively engaged in discussions with Canada regarding the potential sale of its JAS-39E/F Gripen fighter jets, despite this country’s 2023 deal and commitment to the American F-35 program.

That is what makes next week’s closed-door visit to Sweden by Industry Minister Mélanie Joly (also minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions), and Stephen Fuhr, secretary of state for defence procurement, all the more interesting from a geopolitical perspective.

Joly and Fuhr will meet with Ebba Busch, Sweden’s deputy prime minister (also business and industry minister), and Pål Jonson, Sweden’s minister for defence, “to advance their collaboration” and “deepen the Canada–Sweden relationship,” an advisory about their visit says.

Story continues below advertisement

In February 2024, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced Canada was buying short-range anti-aircraft systems from Sweden’s Saab to protect Canadian troops in Latvia, at a cost of $227.5 million.

The deal marked the first time since 2012 that the Canadian troops have an air defence capability.

The Canadian government also says its trade with Sweden is growing fast since the countries signed a trade deal in 2018 and since Sweden joined Canada in the NATO alliance.

Bilateral merchandise trade has increased by 90 per cent from 2016 to 2024. It was valued at $4.9 billion in 2024.

“As like-minded supporters of fair, open, sustainable and inclusive free trade, Canada and Sweden enjoy a strong commercial relationship,” Canada notes on its website.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices