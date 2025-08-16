Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney issued an unusual statement Saturday to praise U.S. President Donald Trump for trying to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Carney’s public endorsement of Trump’s leadership on the world stage came as the president and his Alaskan summit were widely derided by foreign policy and security experts. The get-together was of little value and gave Russian President Vladimir Putin, a former intelligence officer, an image boost, they said.

In a brief statement Saturday, Carney said: “The leadership of President Trump and the United States is creating the opportunity to end Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine.”

“Robust and credible security guarantees are essential to any just and lasting peace,” Carney continued. “I welcome the openness of the United States to providing security guarantees as part of Coalition of the Willing’s efforts.

“Canada is co-ordinating closely with President Zelenskyy and our partners in the Coalition of the Willing to intensify our steadfast support for Ukraine and our shared commitment to its peace and security.”

While Carney was praising Trump, two of Carney’s own cabinet ministers were preparing for important private meetings in Stockholm on Monday to discuss expanding Canada-Sweden trade.

Defence procurement is on the menu in Sweden, home of manufacturing giant Saab, which makes the Gripen jet fighter — far more economical than the Lockheed Martin F-35 strike fighter.

The two developments come as Canada tries to hammer out a new deal on tariffs with the Trump administration, and the parties blew past the Aug. 1 deadline.

After Carney was sworn in as prime minister following the last election amid the tariff war, he ordered a review of the Canadian government’s plan to buy a fleet of 88 F-35 fighters at more than US$88 million each from American jet maker Lockheed Martin. Canada has committed only to buying the first 16.

Aerospace and defence experts have suggested the Saab Gripen would be a more versatile and economical choice and build Canadian-European trade as Trump threatens to annex Canada.

The Swedish company has reportedly offered to build the jets in Canada and create as many as 6,000 new jobs.

Saab CEO Micael Johansson confirmed in April that the company was actively engaged in discussions with Canada regarding the potential sale of its JAS-39E/F Gripen fighter jets, despite this country’s 2023 deal and commitment to the American F-35 program.

That is what makes next week’s closed-door visit to Sweden by Industry Minister Mélanie Joly (also minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions), and Stephen Fuhr, secretary of state for defence procurement, all the more interesting from a geopolitical perspective.

Joly and Fuhr will meet with Ebba Busch, Sweden’s deputy prime minister (also business and industry minister), and Pål Jonson, Sweden’s minister for defence, “to advance their collaboration” and “deepen the Canada–Sweden relationship,” an advisory about their visit says.

In February 2024, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced Canada was buying short-range anti-aircraft systems from Sweden’s Saab to protect Canadian troops in Latvia, at a cost of $227.5 million.

The deal marked the first time since 2012 that the Canadian troops have an air defence capability.

The Canadian government also says its trade with Sweden is growing fast since the countries signed a trade deal in 2018 and since Sweden joined Canada in the NATO alliance.

Bilateral merchandise trade has increased by 90 per cent from 2016 to 2024. It was valued at $4.9 billion in 2024.

“As like-minded supporters of fair, open, sustainable and inclusive free trade, Canada and Sweden enjoy a strong commercial relationship,” Canada notes on its website.