Significant rainfall slows spread of some wildfires on Vancouver Island

Firefighters on Vancouver Island say a “significant” amount of rainfall has helped crews make progress in battling an out-of-control wildfire, which is burning south of Port Alberni, B.C.

The BC Wildfire Service says that crews are seeing improvement on the Mount Underwood wildfire after the area has received more than 30 millimetres of rain since Thursday, leading to minimal fire growth over the past 24 hours.

Kiah Allen, operations chief on the Mount Underwood wildfire from the Coastal Fire Centre, said in an operational update on Friday that the next three days will allow crews to make good progress as they are seeing relief in the weather.

The Mount Underwood wildfire is currently measured at 36.68 square kilometres in size, and about 19 pieces of heavy equipment and 168 firefighters are working to control the blaze.

The Alberni Clayoquot Regional District, located on Vancouver Island, said in a post on Saturday that crews have been focusing efforts on the north and northwest portions of the fire, hoping to further contain areas closest to the City of Port Alberni.

The service says that while the weather can help calm down fire behaviour and create safer conditions for crews, heavy rainfall could also lead to slope instability, rockfalls and danger trees.

The regional district says the rain does not mean it’s safe to enter the evacuation order zone due to the risks of fallen trees and rocks, and it’s important for residents to stay out of the evacuation order zone.

The fire has cut off power and main road access to Huu-ay-aht First Nation, whose traditional territory includes Bamfield. The district says there are roughly 55 power poles that have been burned and are down, with an unknown timeline for fully restoring power.

About 80 fires are burning across the province, including four that are out of control.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2025.