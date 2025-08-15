Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

How a bus stop in a small B.C. town became centre of dispute between China and Taiwan

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 15, 2025 9:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'China-Taiwan flag fight in Hope, B.C.'
China-Taiwan flag fight in Hope, B.C.
WATCH: An international dispute is playing out in the small town of Hope, B.C. It involves a flagpole that once flew Taiwan's flag. After complaints from Chinese officials, the flag was taken down. But as Paul Johnson reports, the town is now raising it again.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A diplomatic dispute over a flag is playing out in the small town of Hope, B.C.

Owing to its status as a regional crossroads, years ago, Hope put some thought and effort into its main bus stop, putting up flags of dozens of countries to welcome their citizens.

Hope’s effort at outreach had inadvertently stepped into one of the world’s thorniest subjects: the status of Taiwan.

Hope had been displaying the Taiwanese flag at that bus stop and China wasn’t happy about it.

Last summer, Beijing’s Consulate in Vancouver emailed Hope Mayor Victor Smith, saying the flag needed to come down.

“It’s kind of funny because we had it up there for about 12 years and one day we get a notification,” Smith told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Town officials decided to take down Taiwan’s flag and put up China’s flag.

Click to play video: 'Hegseth warns that China poses ‘imminent’ threat to Taiwan'
Hegseth warns that China poses ‘imminent’ threat to Taiwan

Smith said they thought they got the protocol correct; however, last month, another email came from a Taiwanese visitor, who noticed that flag was missing.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This week, the council voted to put the flag back up, alongside China’s, in a bid to stay neutral in the geopolitical dispute.

“We want to stay welcoming to people,” Smith added.

The two nations have a long and complicated history.

At the end of the Second World War, Japan relinquished control of any territory it had taken from China, including Taiwan, which was then brought under rule by the Republic of China.

Story continues below advertisement

When then-leader Chiang Kai-shek was defeated by Mao Zedong in 1949, he and his followers fled to Taiwan, where he established a dictatorship and ruled until the 1980s.

Following his death, Taiwan began a transition to democracy.

–with files from Paul Johnson and BBC News

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices