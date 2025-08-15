B.C. First Nation says 41 additional unmarked graves found at residential school site

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story deals with disturbing subject matter that may upset and trigger some readers. Discretion is advised.

A B.C. First Nation says it has found an additional 41 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school.

The shíshálh Nation said in a post on its website that it is saddened by the findings, which were identified by archaeologists, bringing the community total to 81.

The shíshálh Nation announced in 2023 that the first results of ground-penetrating radar (GPR) scans around the area of the former school found 81 unmarked graves.

“We are deeply saddened, but these numbers are not a surprise to us. We have always believed our Elders. This wasn’t a school, it wasn’t a choice, and the children who attended were stolen,” Chief Lenora Joe said in a statement.

“We didn’t need the GPR to prove this happened; we always had enough proof to know.”

According to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, St. Augustine’s Residential School opened in 1904 under Roman Catholic administration and was funded by the federal government.

The original building was destroyed in a fire, but was then rebuilt.

In 1923, parents withdrew their children from the school to protest the harsh discipline, inadequate diet and the poor quality of education.

A new principal was appointed after the protest and the school was in operation until June 1975.

The children who were forced to attend St. Augustine’s Residential School Institution came from 53 other communities, most in B.C., but some as far away as Saskatchewan, according to the shíshálh Nation.

“As we share this, we want to protect our people and our community, and the other Nations whose children are directly connected to this,” said Joe. “We are not taking ownership of the trauma because that was done to us, but we are taking ownership of our healing, our message, and our future.”

shíshálh Nation is working with the 53 other Nations whose children attended the institution and is committed to ensuring all Nations whose children attended are included.

According to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, five children died while attending the school.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-800-721-0066) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

Support is also available through the 24-hour National Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419.

The Hope for Wellness Help Line offers culturally competent counselling and crisis intervention to all Indigenous peoples experiencing trauma, distress, strong emotions and painful memories. The line can be reached anytime toll-free at 1-855-242-3310.