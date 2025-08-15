Unusual system brings heavy rain to parts of B.C., warning in effect

Send this page to someone via email

A rainfall warning is in effect for parts of B.C.’s Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, the Sea to Sky corridor and the Sunshine Coast.

Environment Canada says some areas will see about 50 millimetres of rain, while others could see more than 80 millimetres, especially over higher terrain.

Affected areas include Metro Vancouver to the North Shore, including West Vancouver and North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Burnaby, New Westminster, the Fraser Valley including Abbotsford, Squamish, Bowen Island and Gibsons.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Environment Canada says that an “unseasonably moisture-laden frontal system” is bringing this heavy rain to the south coast, along with strong southerly winds.

The heaviest rainfall is expected between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. and will end late Friday evening on the Sunshine Coast and after midnight across eastern Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Story continues below advertisement

0:26 Rainfall triggers landslide in Port Coquitlam

Everyone should stay away from creeks and river banks as they could be unstable.

Heavy downpours can also cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.