Unusual system brings heavy rain to parts of B.C., warning in effect

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 15, 2025 3:43 pm
1 min read
Heavy rain expected to hit afternoon commute in Metro Vancouver
A rainfall warning is in effect Friday afternoon. Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle has the details.
A rainfall warning is in effect for parts of B.C.’s Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, the Sea to Sky corridor and the Sunshine Coast.

Environment Canada says some areas will see about 50 millimetres of rain, while others could see more than 80 millimetres, especially over higher terrain.

Affected areas include Metro Vancouver to the North Shore, including West Vancouver and North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Burnaby, New Westminster, the Fraser Valley including Abbotsford, Squamish, Bowen Island and Gibsons.

Get breaking National news

Environment Canada says that an “unseasonably moisture-laden frontal system” is bringing this heavy rain to the south coast, along with strong southerly winds.

The heaviest rainfall is expected between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. and will end late Friday evening on the Sunshine Coast and after midnight across eastern Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Everyone should stay away from creeks and river banks as they could be unstable.

Heavy downpours can also cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

