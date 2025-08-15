SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada Post strike talks with union delayed to next week

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted August 15, 2025 11:14 am
2 min read
What’s next in the Canada Post labour dispute?
RELATED: What’s next in the Canada Post labour dispute? – Aug 7, 2025
Canada Post says talks with its postal workers that were set to restart on Friday have been pushed back a week due to a lack of available federal mediators.

In a statement to Global News, the Crown corporation said federal mediators were unavailable for the planned negotiations and talks have been rescheduled for Aug. 20.

“The company looks forward to receiving a detailed and comprehensive response from CUPW (Canadian Union of Postal Workers) that addresses the real, significant and increasing challenges faced by the postal service,” the Crown corporation said.

The union said in a statement it was unfortunate the scheduled meetings for Friday and Monday had been postponed.

“The federal mediators will not be able to assist CUPW and CPC due to their current involvement in the Air Canada negotiations,” CUPW said.

The union went on to say Canada Post’s workers’ recent vote that rejected what the Crown corporation called their final offers “sent an unmistakable message,” adding that global offers have been prepared to address members’ demands.

Prior to the planned meeting Friday, now rescheduled for Wednesday, CUPW had been calling for a return to the bargaining table since the two-week vote.

Labour showdowns at Air Canada & Canada Post

Mail carriers are continuing to refuse overtime work in a ban that started in May.

Canada Post’s most recent proposal that was voted on included wage hikes of about 13 per cent over four years and restructuring to add part-time workers to the deal.

The union has long fought against use of contracted or part-time workers, arguing savings can be found elsewhere.

“Canada Post is facing an existential crisis,” the company said Wednesday. “Letter mail volumes continue to erode and competition in the parcel line of business places ever increasing pressure on the Corporation’s operating model.

“While negotiations remain unresolved, there remains an urgent need to modernize Canada Post and protect this vital national service for Canadians.”

That statement echoed findings from an Industrial Inquiry Commission report from Commissioner William Kaplan earlier this year, which found the postal service was effectively bankrupt and needed substantial reforms to remain afloat.

Negotiations between the two parties for a new collective agreement have been ongoing for more than a year and a half.

With files from Global News’ Sean Boynton

