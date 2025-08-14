Alberta Beef Producers to leave Canadian Cattle Association in 2026

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Beef Producers (ABP) are set to leave the Canadian Cattle Association (CCA) by July 1, 2026.

The Alberta organization says it feels there is a lack of transparency from the national association.

“ABP holds high standards for fiscal transparency, governance, and communications, and we expect the same from the organizations we support. The CCA does not meet those standards,” said Doug Roxburgh, chair of ABP.

“After seeing no meaningful progress or willingness to change, we’ve made the decision to withdraw our membership. We have a duty to Alberta producers to ensure their dollars are invested in organizations that reflect and advance our industry’s values.”

This move surprised the CCA, who was already set to meet with the ABP in September for a semi-annual meeting.

“We didn’t at all expect the announcement that they made to withdrawal their membership from the organization,” said Tyler Fulton, president of CCA.

He says those working with the CCA have mostly expressed concern since the announcement.

“My phone has been ringing off the hook, so to speak. It’s been turmoil, it’s been a lot of uncertainty.”

Roxburgh, meanwhile, says it wasn’t an easy decision, but a necessary one for the ABP since its delegates voted in favour of a withdrawal.

“With that clear mandate, the board proceeded to vote and voted in favour of the decision.”

Despite the vote, Fulton remains hopeful that an agreement can be reached sometime in the next 11 months.

“I’m actually optimistic that we’re going to be able to work through this,” he said.

He also says consumers shouldn’t fear changes to their purchases as a result of this potential change.

“There’s not really a direct connection to the consumer or broad industry impacts. This is about really figuring out how best to fund the advocacy work that CCA does.”

The ABP has said they will continue to fulfil their duties to the CCA until June 30 of next year.