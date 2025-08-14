E. coli cases linked to Calgary-area restaurant take another big jump

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services (AHS) says the number of cases of E. coli believed linked to the Saskatoon Farm, a popular Calgary-area restaurant, located about 20 minutes southeast of the city, has taken another big jump.

In an update emailed to Global News on Thursday, AHS said there have now been “107 probable laboratory cases of E. coli” in people who consumed food, water or other beverages at Saskatoon Farm between July 1 and 18.

That’s up from the 68 cases that AHS confirmed to Global News just over a week ago, on Aug. 6, 2025.

AHS says in 68 of the cases, the parasite Entamoeba histolytica has also been identified.

That’s more than double the 26 cases of the parasite AHS said had been identified as of Aug. 6.

AHS said other pathogens such as norovirus and rotavirus have also been identified in their laboratory tests, but it has yet to be determined if those pathogens are linked to the same facility as both of those viruses are commonly associated with gastrointestinal illnesses.

The number of hospitalization has not increased.

So far, four people have been hospitalized and three of those have since been discharged.

The Saskatoon Farm’s restaurant was ordered closed by AHS inspectors on July 23 after many people who dined there in mid-July reported coming down with gastrointestinal illnesses, including fever, chills, vomiting and other flu-like symptoms.

AHS inspectors identified the farm’s water system as the likely cause of the outbreak, and while the facility has switched to a different water source, the restaurant remains closed.

However, in social media posts, the farm says its u-pick fields for Saskatoon berries, sour cherries and other fruits and vegetables remain open and they rely on natural irrigation or an irrigation system that is separate from the system believed responsible for the outbreak of gastrointestinal illnesses.

According to Health Canada, people who are infected with E. coli bacteria can take up to three weeks before they start to show symptoms.

However, people infected with the parasite Entamoeba histolytica — which can develop into a severe gastrointestinal illness called amoebiasis — can take much longer, sometimes months, before they show symptoms.