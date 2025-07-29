More E. coli cases believed to be connected to popular Calgary restaurant

The number of laboratory confirmed cases of E. coli and a rare parasite, believed to be connected to a popular Calgary-area restaurant, continues to grow.

In an email to Global News, Alberta Health Services said there has been an increase in people calling Health Link (811) reporting symptoms of gastrointestinal illness after eating at the Saskatoon Farm, about 20 minutes southeast of Calgary, earlier this month.

View image in full screen Alberta Health Services is now asking anyone who had something to eat or drink at the Saskatoon Farm between July 1 and 18 to call 811 to arrange to get tested for E. coli. Global News

While AHS hasn’t divulged how may calls it has received, it confirms there have now been 26 probable cases of E. coli confirmed by laboratory testing.

That’s an increase from the 18 cases confirmed on Friday, July 25, 2025, by AHS Medical Officer of Health Dr. Francesco Rizzuti.

AHS said the number of people testing positive for the parasite, Entamoeba histolytica, has also increased, with nine of those who tested positive for E. coli also testing positive.

That’s up from the three cases provided in a media briefing on Friday.

AHS said a number of other pathogens, including norovirus and rotavirus, have also been identified in the laboratory testing, but it has yet to be determined if they can be linked to the Saskatoon Farm as both norovirus and rotavirus are commonly associated with gastrointestinal illness.

There has also been one additional person who required hospitalization, bringing the total number to three, although two have since been discharged.

View image in full screen The Saskatoon Farm is located a 20 minute drive southeast of Calgary and is a popular destination for Saskatoon berry picking, a farmers market and a restaurant. Global News

AHS has also expanded the timeframe for people who consumed water, beverages or food at the Saskatoon Farm to get tested for any of the identified pathogens, even if they have not developed any symptoms.

Anyone who dined at the restaurant between July 1 and July 18 is now being asked to call 811 (Health Link) to make arrangements to get tested.

The previous timeframe was July 1 to 16.

View image in full screen AHS has identified the Saskatoon Farm’s water system as the most likely source of the outbreak of gastrointestinal illness and is asking anyone who dined there between July 1 and 18 to call 811 to arrange to get tested. Global News

AHS investigators have identified the Saskatoon Farm’s water system as the most likely cause of the outbreak.

Even though the Saskatoon Farm has switched to a different water source that has been confirmed to be safe for human consumption, Rizzuti said there is ongoing testing being done and the restaurant will remain closed until AHS inspectors and medical officers of health determine there is no more risk to the public.

Health Canada defines E. coli as a bacteria that can be spread through contact with infected people, animals, food and surfaces — including undercooked, unpasteurized, contaminated or untreated water, foods and other liquids that have come into contact with the feces of infected animals or people.

The improper handling of infected food can also cause cross-contamination of other foods.

People who become infected with the parasite E. histolytica can also develop a severe gastrointestinal illness called amoebiasis weeks to months after infection.

While none of the people confirmed to be infected with the parasite have tested positive for amoebiasis, Rizutti said, in some rare cases it can lead to other infections outside of the gastrointestinal system, including the heart, liver and lungs.

The symptoms of amoebiasis, said Rizutti, may not show up for weeks or even months after the initial infection, which is why AHS is asking people who dined at the Saskatoon Farm between July 1 and 16 to call 811 to arrange to get tested.

According to Health Canada, people who test positive for E. histolytica can be treated with a variety of drugs but the extent of treatment depends on whether the parasite is isolated to the gastrointestinal system or has spread to other organs.