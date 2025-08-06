Soaring number of E. coli cases believed linked to popular Calgary-area restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

There has been a big jump in the number of cases of E. coli and a rare parasite linked to the Saskatoon Farm, a popular restaurant located about 20 minutes southeast of Calgary.

In an update, emailed to Global News on Wednesday, Alberta Health Services said there have now been 68 probable laboratory-confirmed cases of E. coli.

That’s more than double the 26 cases AHS confirmed to Global News on July 30.

AHS said in 45 of those people, the parasite Entamoeba histolytica has also been identified.

AHS said on August 6 that laboratory tests have identified 68 probable cases of E. coli and 45 cases of Entamoeba histolytica believed to be linked to the Saskatoon Farm, a popular restaurant south of Calgary.

Other pathogens, including norovirus and rotavirus, have also been identified, although AHS hasn’t been able to determine yet if they are linked to the Saskatoon Farm.

Four people have also been hospitalized — however, three of them have already been discharged.

AHS said more than 1,000 specimens have been collected from people who dined at the Saskatoon Farm between July 1 and 18 and have been tested.

The Saskatoon Farm’s restaurant was ordered closed by AHS inspectors on July 23 after many people who dined there in mid-July reported coming down with gastrointestinal illnesses, including fever, chills, vomiting and other flu like symptoms.

The Saskatoon Farm is located a 20 minute drive southeast of Calgary and is a popular destination for Saskatoon berry picking, a farmers market and restaurant.

AHS inspectors identified the farm’s water system as the likely cause of the outbreak, and while the facility has switched to a different water source, the restaurant remains closed.

Anyone who dined at the restaurant, or consumed food, water or other beverages from there, between July 1 and 18 is being asked to call Health Link at 811 to arrange to get tested — even those who aren’t showing any symptoms.

People without symptoms can also pick up a testing kit in Calgary at the Provincial Laboratory for Public Health, located at 3030 Hospital Drive, northwest.

Anyone with symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or abdominal pain, is asked to call Health Link (811) or their primary health care provider immediately.

According to Health Canada, people who are infected with E. coli bacteria can take up to three weeks before they start to show symptoms.

However, people infected with the parasite Entamoeba histolytica — which can develop into a severe gastrointestinal illness called amoebiasis — can take much longer, sometimes months, before they show symptoms.

In rare cases it can lead to serious infections in other organs, including the heart, liver and lungs.

While the it can be treated with a variety of drugs, the extent of treatment needed depends on whether it has spread other organs or is isolated to the gastrointestinal system.