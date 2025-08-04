Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Florida reports 21 E. Coli cases linked to raw milk consumption

By Sneha S K Reuters
Posted August 4, 2025 2:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta Health believes E. coli and amoebiasis cause of Saskatoon Farm illness'
Alberta Health believes E. coli and amoebiasis cause of Saskatoon Farm illness
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta Health believes E. coli and amoebiasis cause of Saskatoon Farm illness – Jul 25, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Florida Department of Health said on Monday that there have been 21 cases of Campylobacter and E. coli infections linked to drinking raw milk in the state, including six children under 10.

The state health department reported seven hospitalizations linked to the consumption of raw milk containing disease-causing bacteria from a particular farm in Northeast/Central Florida.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Sanitation practices in this farm are of particular concern due to the number of cases,” the health department said.

The Shiga toxin-producing E. coli and Campylobacter infections can cause diarrhea, vomiting and stomach cramps. In severe cases, they can cause kidney failure, which is of particular concern for children, the health department said.

Trending Now

In Florida, raw milk is sold only for non-human consumption as pet or animal food, which limits sanitary regulation efforts. Containers must be clearly labeled that the raw milk is for animal consumption only.

Story continues below advertisement

Federal health officials have warned against consuming raw milk due to the bird flu outbreak in the United States.

U.S. Health Secretary Kennedy has been a proponent of raw milk.

© 2025 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices