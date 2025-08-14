Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Older Canadians want fewer legal immigrants to relocate to Canada, poll finds

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 14, 2025 4:55 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Northern B.C. businesses warn immigration cuts could devastate local economy'
Northern B.C. businesses warn immigration cuts could devastate local economy
RELATED: Northern B.C. business owners say they're facing a crisis and are warning federal cuts to immigration could devastate their livelihoods. As Kristen Robinson reports, many of them rely on newcomers to Canada, and say small towns are losing the workforce they desperately need – Jul 1, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

More Canadians over the age of 55 think fewer legal immigrants should be allowed to relocate to Canada, compared to their younger counterparts.

A new poll by Research Co. asked people across the country about their perceptions on immigration and the results highlighted a generational divide.

Forty-three per cent of Canadians believe immigration is having a mostly positive effect in the country, which is up one point since a similar Research Co. poll conducted in June 2024.

A smaller portion of Canadians, 39 per cent, think immigration is having a mostly negative effect on the country, while 18 per cent were undecided.

Among Canadians who voted in the federal election for the NDP, 59 per cent, or the Liberal Party, 55 per cent, believe immigration is having a positive effect on Canada but among those who voted Conservative, only 27 per cent felt that way.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents of different provinces also had varying views on immigration. In B.C., 52 per cent of those polled said it has been mostly positive for Canada, but only 49 per cent said that in Quebec, 44 per cent in Alberta, 40 per cent in Ontario, 35 per cent in Saskatchewan and Manitoba and only 30 per cent in Atlantic Canada.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Forty one per cent of those asked, or two-in-five Canadians, would like to see a decrease in the number of legal immigrants who are allowed to relocate to Canada, while 34 per cent, or just over one-third, would maintain the current levels.

Sixteen per cent said they would increase immigration levels.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba government poll suggests concerns over health care, crime and immigration'
Manitoba government poll suggests concerns over health care, crime and immigration
Trending Now

People between the ages of 35 and 54 were the second age group to support a decrease in immigration levels, with 40 per cent saying they were in favour of it, however, only 30 per cent of those aged between 18 to 34 said they were in favour.

Story continues below advertisement

“By a seven-to-one margin, Canadians aged 55 and over prefer a decrease in legal immigration levels over an increase,” Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said in a statement.

“The gap is significantly closer among their younger counterparts.”

Half of Canadians of European descent ( 50 per cent) would like to reduce legal immigration to Canada. The proportions are lower among Canadians whose ancestry is Indigenous (36 per cent), South Asian (28 per cent) and East Asian (26 per cent).

When it came to the concept of Canada as a “melting pot,” a slightly larger proportion, 44 per cent, favoured the idea that immigrants assimilate and blend into Canadian society.

About 40 per cent endorsed the mosaic where cultural differences within Canadian society are valuable and preserved.

Methodology: Results are based on an online study conducted from July 26 to July 28, 2025, among 1,000 adults in Canada. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region in Canada. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is +/- 3.1 percentage points, nineteen times out of twenty.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices