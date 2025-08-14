Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Worker killed by falling tree branch in Montreal backyard

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2025 3:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News at 5:30 Montreal: August 13'
Global News at 5:30 Montreal: August 13
Global News at 5:30 Montreal: August 13
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man in his 50s died after he was struck by a falling tree branch in western Montreal while on the job.

First responders were called Wednesday morning to a private residence in Dorval, Que.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The man was cutting trees in a backyard when a branch fell on him.

Montreal police say the man was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Trending Now

His death was confirmed Wednesday evening in hospital.

The province’s workplace safety board, known as the CNESST, is investigating the death.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices