Worker killed by falling tree branch in Montreal backyard

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man in his 50s died after he was struck by a falling tree branch in western Montreal while on the job.

First responders were called Wednesday morning to a private residence in Dorval, Que.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The man was cutting trees in a backyard when a branch fell on him.

Montreal police say the man was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital in critical condition.

His death was confirmed Wednesday evening in hospital.

The province’s workplace safety board, known as the CNESST, is investigating the death.