Environment

Calgary’s July hailstorm caused an estimated $92 million in insured damage

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 14, 2025 2:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgarians clean up after powerful storm tears through city'
Calgarians clean up after powerful storm tears through city
WATCH (July 14): Countless Calgarians are picking up the pieces after a violent storm unleashed intense rain, hail and winds on the city. As Skylar Peters reports, some concerns will persist even after the damage is all swept away. – Jul 14, 2025
An initial estimate of damage costs from a July 13, 2025, hailstorm that swept through Calgary is $92 million, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

IBC said 65 per cent of that estimate comes from damage to vehicles resulting from the storm.

The July 13, 2025 storm that hit Calgary, pummeled cars with toonie sized hail, downed trees, flooded homes and damaged roofs and siding. View image in full screen
The July 13, 2025, storm that hit Calgary pummelled cars with toonie-sized hail, downed trees, flooded homes and damaged roofs and siding. Global News

Vice-president Aaron Sutherland said Alberta has experienced at least one major hailstorm every year for the past two decades, resulting in more than $11 billion in insurance damage, with $6 billion of that coming in the last five years alone.

A massive hailstorm that rolled through the north part of Calgary on Aug. 5, 2024, caused more than $3.2 billion in damage, making it the second costliest natural disaster in Canadian history, according to the Insurance Bureau.

That storm saw golf ball-sized hail, powerful winds and heavy rain affect about one in five homes in the city.

It pummelled vehicles, destroyed the roofs and siding on homes, uprooted trees, caused widespread flooding and damaged 10 per cent of WestJet’s fleet of airplanes, which required extensive repairs before they could fly again.

Click to play video: 'Calgary area mops up after destructive hail storm'
Calgary area mops up after destructive hail storm

Many home and vehicle owners hit by the storm have complained about skyrocketing insurance costs, with some complaining about difficulty getting insurance.

The City of Calgary sits in Canada’s “Hailstorm Alley,” which runs from High River, just south of Calgary, north to central Alberta.

Researchers at the Northern Hail Project — a branch of Western University’s Canadian Severe Storms Laboratory — estimate the area sees more than 40 hailstorms every summer.

Click to play video: 'Northern Hail Project researching intense Calgary storm'
Northern Hail Project researching intense Calgary storm
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

