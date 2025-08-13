Youth violent crime on the rise in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Youth violent crime has been increasing year-over-year in Saskatoon, with nearly 200 offences just this year so far.

In a statement, Saskatoon police said what is concerning is the “severity of these incidents, such as the one from last week with the 12-year-old girl allegedly threatening a boy with a knife. ”

As Global’s Nicole Healey explains in the video above, EGADZ Saskatoon Downtown Youth Centre said there are several factors at play like mental health and home environments.