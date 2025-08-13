Menu

Crime

Youth violent crime on the rise in Saskatoon

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted August 13, 2025 7:14 pm
1 min read
WATCH: As Global's Nicole Healey explains in the video above, EGADZ Saskatoon Downtown Youth Centre said there are several factors at play like mental health and home environments.
Youth violent crime has been increasing year-over-year in Saskatoon, with nearly 200 offences just this year so far.

In a statement, Saskatoon police said what is concerning is the “severity of these incidents, such as the one from last week with the 12-year-old girl allegedly threatening a boy with a knife. ”

As Global’s Nicole Healey explains in the video above, EGADZ Saskatoon Downtown Youth Centre said there are several factors at play like mental health and home environments.

