Cat goes missing aboard BC Ferries vessel sailing from Duke Point to Tsawwassen

BC Ferries is asking customers on the Coastal Inspiration vessel to keep an eye out for Luigi.

Luigi, a black and white tuxedo cat, was travelling with his family on the 10:15 a.m. sailing on Saturday, Aug. 9, from Duke Point to Tsawwassen.

He slipped out of a small window opening of his owner’s vehicle and disappeared on the lower deck, BC Ferries said.

Luigi was wearing a blue harness at the time.

The crew and Luigi’s family searched for him but he could not be found by the time the vessel docked.

If anyone sees him or knows where he may be, call 250-720-9999 immediately.

View image in full screen Luigi is a tuxedo cat who went missing on board a BC Ferries vessel recently. Provided by BC Ferries