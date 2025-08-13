Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cat goes missing aboard BC Ferries vessel sailing from Duke Point to Tsawwassen

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 13, 2025 2:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cat escapes vehicle on BC Ferries, goes missing'
Cat escapes vehicle on BC Ferries, goes missing
BC Ferries is asking the public to keep and eye out for a cat that went missing from a vehicle on a sailing from Duke Point to Tsawassen last week. Luigi slipped through a small window opening on the lower car deck.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

BC Ferries is asking customers on the Coastal Inspiration vessel to keep an eye out for Luigi.

Luigi, a black and white tuxedo cat, was travelling with his family on the 10:15 a.m. sailing on Saturday, Aug. 9, from Duke Point to Tsawwassen.

He slipped out of a small window opening of his owner’s vehicle and disappeared on the lower deck, BC Ferries said.

Luigi was wearing a blue harness at the time.

The crew and Luigi’s family searched for him but he could not be found by the time the vessel docked.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

If anyone sees him or knows where he may be, call 250-720-9999 immediately.

Luigi is a tuxedo cat who went missing on board a BC Ferries vessel recently. View image in full screen
Luigi is a tuxedo cat who went missing on board a BC Ferries vessel recently. Provided by BC Ferries
Luigi is a tuxedo cat who went missing on board a BC Ferries vessel recently. View image in full screen
Luigi is a tuxedo cat who went missing on board a BC Ferries vessel recently. Provided by BC Ferries
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices