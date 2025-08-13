Person dead following shooting in Maple Ridge, homicide team called in

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was deployed to Maple Ridge, B.C., on Wednesday morning after reports of a shooting.
Ridge Meadows RCMP said they received reports around 12:20 a.m. of a shooting near 246 Street and 124 Avenue.
Officers found an unresponsive victim with what appeared to be gunshot wounds inside a car in the 24000 block of Dewdney Trunk Road.
Get daily National news
Despite life-saving measures, the person did not survive, police said.
Investigators have not disclosed the connection between the two scenes, however, the area surrounding both will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time, police said.
The victim has not been identified and IHIT has not provided any further details about the suspect or a potential motive.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact IHIT through its information line 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email. Additionally, if anyone has dash camera or CCTV footage from either area, contact IHIT.
Comments