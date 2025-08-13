Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Person dead following shooting in Maple Ridge, homicide team called in

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 13, 2025 1:38 pm
1 min read
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team on scene in Maple Ridge on Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team at the scene in Maple Ridge on Wednesday morning. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was deployed to Maple Ridge, B.C., on Wednesday morning after reports of a shooting.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said they received reports around 12:20 a.m. of a shooting near 246 Street and 124 Avenue.

Officers found an unresponsive victim with what appeared to be gunshot wounds inside a car in the 24000 block of Dewdney Trunk Road.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Despite life-saving measures, the person did not survive, police said.

Investigators have not disclosed the connection between the two scenes, however, the area surrounding both will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time, police said.

Trending Now

The victim has not been identified and IHIT has not provided any further details about the suspect or a potential motive.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact IHIT through its information line 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email. Additionally, if anyone has dash camera or CCTV footage from either area, contact IHIT.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices