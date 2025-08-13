Menu

B.C. home sales up in July but down year-to-date

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2025 2:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Re/Max reports finds rebound in some pockets of B.C. real estate market'
Re/Max reports finds rebound in some pockets of B.C. real estate market
RELATED: Re/Max Canada Real Estate Advisor Tim Hill discusses what areas of the province are seeing real estate gains after a sluggish spring, and what's driving demand in those areas. – Jul 27, 2025
Sales of homes in British Columbia grew in July compared with the same month last year, but year-to-date numbers show transactions remain slower.

The British Columbia Real Estate Association says there were about 7,000 residential unit sales in the province last month, up 2.2 per cent from the numbers reported in July 2024.

Just under 43,000 homes sold in B.C. in the first seven months of this year, down 5.7 per cent from 2024 levels during the same period.

The association’s chief economist Brendon Ogmundson says the numbers show markets in the province building momentum through the summer, with sales activity higher in all regions except the Lower Mainland.

Ogmundson says the association expects continued improvement in the market as “tariff uncertainties fade.”

The average residential unit price listed on the market in July fell 2.1 per cent to $942,686, while the total sales dollar volume stayed flat at $6.7 billion.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

