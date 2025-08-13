Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Prolific shoplifter’ linked to rash of incidents: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 13, 2025 10:53 am
1 min read
Back window of police cruiser View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. Randall Paull / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Winnipeg man police have described as a ‘prolific shoplifter’ is in custody facing 28 charges in connection with more than $27,000 in stolen property over a two-month period.

Police said they’ve linked the 31-year-old suspect to more than 20 separate incidents — most of which were thefts of merchandise from Winnipeg businesses — between May and July of this year. No one was injured in any of the incidents.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The man was arrested near Keewatin Street and Logan Avenue on the evening of July 31, and has been charged with 20 counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of robbery, four counts of failing to comply with release conditions, and a break, enter and theft charge.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg theft in spotlight after man arrested for stealing $10,000 worth of meat'
Winnipeg theft in spotlight after man arrested for stealing $10,000 worth of meat
Trending Now
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices