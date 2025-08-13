‘Prolific shoplifter’ linked to rash of incidents: Winnipeg police

See more sharing options

A Winnipeg man police have described as a ‘prolific shoplifter’ is in custody facing 28 charges in connection with more than $27,000 in stolen property over a two-month period.

Police said they’ve linked the 31-year-old suspect to more than 20 separate incidents — most of which were thefts of merchandise from Winnipeg businesses — between May and July of this year. No one was injured in any of the incidents.

The man was arrested near Keewatin Street and Logan Avenue on the evening of July 31, and has been charged with 20 counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of robbery, four counts of failing to comply with release conditions, and a break, enter and theft charge.