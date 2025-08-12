Menu

Politics

Community groups want public inquiry into North Shore sewage plant debacle

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted August 12, 2025 8:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Community groups call on B.C. government to launch wastewater plant inquiry'
Community groups call on B.C. government to launch wastewater plant inquiry
Several community groups are calling on the B.C. government to call a public inquiry into the North Shore wastewater plant cost overruns. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Several community organizations are demanding a provincial inquiry into Metro Vancouver’s North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is an estimated $3 billion over budget.

“It needs to be an independent public inquiry,” said Daniel Anderson with the North Shore Neighbourhoods Alliance.

“So when we talk about an inquiry, who’s determining the terms of reference for that review? And more importantly, is the person conducting that review on Metro’s payroll?”

Click to play video: 'Outrage grows over Metro Vancouver review decision'
Outrage grows over Metro Vancouver review decision

Also calling for an inquiry, the Blueridge Community Association’s Ted Bancroft.

“I’m dismayed by all this stalling around,” he told Global News.

“It’s just that we’re making moves to pacify people, to put off a little bit longer, put off a little longer. It just seems like it’s a big stall that they may never get to an inquiry unless they get going now.”

The outcry follows a secret vote by Metro Vancouver directors on July 25 to delay a review of the financial disaster.

Click to play video: 'City of Langley mayor on rising sewer rates'
City of Langley mayor on rising sewer rates
Premier David Eby has stated repeatedly that he will step in if needed. Despite several inquiries, the province has provided no timeline for a decision.

“It’s about trust,” said BC Conservative municipal affairs critic Tony Luck.

“The public has lost trust in the process and in this organization. It’s necessary that they move forward with this public inquiry, and the sooner the better.”

North Shore residents will be hit hardest by the debacle and forced to pay fees of about $590 extra per year for the next 30 years.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

