Sports

Jays’ Shapiro says he wants to remain with team

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2025 4:51 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro declined to comment on contract extension talks Tuesday but said he wants to remain with the club and that team ownership has been “reciprocal in that desire.”

Shapiro, who also serves as chief executive officer, is in the final year of his contract.

“When I think about alternatives, I’ve never been a grass is greener guy,” he said in a pre-game availability. “Twenty-four years in one place in Cleveland and 10 years here now.

“So it’s the appreciation for what I have and the people that I get to work with every day, the city that I work in and the country that I live in, those things are drivers for me to remain here.”
Shapiro, 58, joined the club in 2015 and signed a five-year extension in January 2021.

He took questions from reporters for about 20 minutes in a rare in-season media session. Shapiro was asked directly whether there had been discussions with team owner Rogers Communications on a new deal.

“Sure, yeah, I mean I think (it’s) not appropriate for me to comment beyond the fact that what I just said is I want to remain here,” Shapiro said. “And I can also say that both (Rogers executive chair) Edward (Rogers) and (Rogers president/CEO) Tony (Staffieri) have been reciprocal in that desire.”

It has been a worst-to-first campaign for Canada’s lone Major League Baseball team. The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East division standings last season but have enjoyed a stellar season in 2025.

Toronto entered Tuesday night’s game against the visiting Chicago Cubs with the best record in the AL at 69-50.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

