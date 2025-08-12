Manitoba RCMP investigate early August stabbing in Thompson

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP in Thompson, Man., are looking to identify three people who may have information about a stabbing that took place earlier this month.

Officers were on patrol just before 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 2, when they were flagged down by passersby and directed to a business on Thompson Drive, where a man had been stabbed and had serious injuries.

The victim, 26, was given emergency first aid and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later upgraded to stable condition.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say two men and a woman, captured on surveillance footage, may have information about the incident.

Anyone who can help police identify the people in the images is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-843-2691 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.