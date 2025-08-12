Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP investigate early August stabbing in Thompson

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 12, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP are looking to identify these people, who may have information about a stabbing incident.
Manitoba RCMP are looking to identify these people, who may have information about a stabbing incident. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP in Thompson, Man., are looking to identify three people who may have information about a stabbing that took place earlier this month.

Officers were on patrol just before 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 2, when they were flagged down by passersby and directed to a business on Thompson Drive, where a man had been stabbed and had serious injuries.

The victim, 26, was given emergency first aid and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later upgraded to stable condition.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say two men and a woman, captured on surveillance footage, may have information about the incident.

Anyone who can help police identify the people in the images is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-843-2691 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Brandon cop awarded provincial honour for work thwarting high school stabbing'
Brandon cop awarded provincial honour for work thwarting high school stabbing
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices