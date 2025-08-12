Manitoba RCMP investigate early August stabbing in Thompson

RCMP in Thompson, Man., are looking to identify three people who may have information about a stabbing that took place earlier this month.
Officers were on patrol just before 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 2, when they were flagged down by passersby and directed to a business on Thompson Drive, where a man had been stabbed and had serious injuries.
The victim, 26, was given emergency first aid and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later upgraded to stable condition.
Police say two men and a woman, captured on surveillance footage, may have information about the incident.
Anyone who can help police identify the people in the images is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-843-2691 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
