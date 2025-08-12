Suspects arrested after home invasion at Brad Pitt’s L.A. mansion

Send this page to someone via email

Los Angeles police have arrested four people believed to be involved in a spree of burglaries, including a break-in at actor Brad Pitt’s home in June.

Investigators told ABC News that the crew of robbers appears to have targeted wealthy areas of the city, but were not going after Pitt specifically.

The suspects were caught in connection with another home invasion and are awaiting charges pending the district attorney’s decision, ABC says.

Pitt, 61, was on a press tour promoting F1: The Movie when the break-in occurred at about 10:30 p.m. at a house in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

View image in full screen Brad Pitt attends the ‘F1: The Movie’ European premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 23, 2025 in London, England. Samir Hussein / Getty Images

According to officer Drake Madison, the suspects broke into the home through a front window and ransacked the property, then fled the scene with an unknown quantity of miscellaneous items.

Police did not divulge the identity of the inhabitant of the home at the time of the incident, though it was confirmed by media reports after the fact.

NBC News first reported the incident on June 26 after two police officers familiar with the investigation told the outlet the home belonged to Pitt.

The home was purchased for US$5.5 million in April 2023, according to Traded, a commercial real estate website.

Pitt is not the first high-profile individual whose Los Angeles home has been burglarized this year.

In February, actor Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban’s home was broken into around the same time police caught three burglary suspects after a car chase and eventual crash close to Rodeo Drive, a swanky L.A. shopping area.

In January, police in Beverly Hills arrested five suspects — believed to be involved in organized burglary rings — in connection with a wave of break-ins in the city and other nearby locations, including Glendale, San Marino, Los Angeles, Burbank, Pleasanton, Bakersfield, Ventura County, Orange County and San Mateo County.