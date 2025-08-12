Menu

Canada

Ontario cancer survivor celebrates birthday by paying for patients’ hospital parking

By Hannah Alberga The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2025 6:23 am
1 min read
Krystyna Locke is celebrating turning 63 by paying the parking fees for cancer patients.

The lymphoma cancer survivor knows just how quickly those bills add up after a 20-year journey of hospital visits to London Health Sciences Centre.

That’s why she’s raised more than $3,700 to pay for 250 parking passes today.

She says the $12 maximum daily fee may not sound like a lot, but it can be a significant expense for those going to the hospital for 30 days of radiation.

A Canadian Cancer Society report in December estimated cancer patients face on average almost $33,000 in out-of-pocket cancer-related costs in their lifetime, including parking fees.

Some provinces are taking this matter into their own hands.

Nova Scotia started covering the cost of hospital parking in May by implementing a ticket validation system for patients, health-care workers and visitors.

In Ontario, an NDP motion to eliminate hospital parking fees for patients, families, and healthcare workers, and cover revenue shortfalls for hospitals, was voted down in June.

Almonte General Hospital southwest of Ottawa is capping parking costs at a daily fee of $5 beginning this month.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

