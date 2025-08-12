Montreal public health asking ER doctors to report all heat-related deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal’s public health department is asking emergency room doctors to report all deaths suspected of being related to the ongoing heat wave.

Officials issued a notice on Sunday for the city’s ER doctors to contact the department within 24 hours of a death that could be linked to heat.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The department is also asking ERs to report all cases of patients with symptoms of heat stroke.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Montreal, where temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 34 C for the next two days, and begin to improve Wednesday.

Montreal health officials say there is a significant risk of a rise in deaths, particularly among people with chronic health problems, during periods of extreme heat.

Health officials say that in 2018 a major heat wave in Montreal led to the deaths of 66 people, 26 per cent of whom had schizophrenia.