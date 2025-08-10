Menu

Canada

Thousands of Calgarians turn out for ‘Marda Gras’

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted August 10, 2025 7:33 pm
1 min read
Calgarians attended Marda Gras in the thousands. View image in full screen
Thousands of Calgarians attended Marda Gras on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025. Drew Stremick / Global News
Ongoing construction didn’t stop thousands of Calgarians from attending the 40th annual Marda Gras street festival on Sunday.

Taking place in the southwest community of Marda Loop, it’s the longest-running street festival, according to festival manager Shannon McNally.

She was excited to see so many Calgarians turn out. “It’s just great to see the community, residents and citizens at large here in Calgary coming out and supporting such a beloved event.”

Plenty of staple events like the annual pet pageant returned this year and McNally said more space was reserved for additional entertainment.

“We have extended a block, we have from 18 to 19 Street activated this year,” McNally said. “We are offering a bike valet; we also have another stage within our kids’ area – just having family entertainment.”

With hundreds of retailers, restaurants and local makers lined along the closed-to-traffic roadway, many stalls sported orange signage boasting that their business was part of the community.

“That’s really the purpose of this event,” explained McNally. “To bring the community out and experience local business and what the street has to offer so that on a regular day, they can come back.”

Over the past two years, much of Marda Loop has been undergoing construction, causing headaches and confusion for residents and businesses alike.

Bob van Wegen, executive director of the Marda Loop Business Improvement Area, says despite those headaches, the investment has transformed the neighbourhood.

“It’s really something – there’s so many more businesses here now than when I started,” van Wegen said. ” I think one of the reasons is, we’ve got so many people living in the area now… people love Marda Loop, people want to live here, and it’s a great place to work, shop and play.”

Organizers estimated that more than thirty thousand people would attend Sunday’s event.

