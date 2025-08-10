Menu

World

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Turkey, about a dozen buildings collapse

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 10, 2025 2:42 pm
1 min read
People remove the wreckage of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Sindirgi, northwest Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025. View image in full screen
People remove the wreckage of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Sindirgi, northwest Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025. Bahadir Demirceviren/IHA via AP
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Turkey’s northwestern province of Balikesir on Sunday, causing about a dozen buildings to collapse, an official said. At least two people were trapped in the debris of a collapsed building.

The earthquake, with an epicenter in the town of Sindirgi, sent shocks that were felt some 200 kilometers away in Istanbul, a city of more than 16 million people.

Sindirgi’s mayor Serkan Sak told HaberTurk that four people were rescued from a collapsed building in the town while rescuers were trying to reach two other people from the structure.

Several houses also collapsed in the nearby village of Golcuk, he said. The minaret of a mosque also tumbled down in the village.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency said the earthquake was followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring 4.6, and urged citizens not to enter damaged buildings.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

In 2023, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed more than 53,000 people in Turkey and destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 southern and southeastern provinces.

Another 6,000 people were killed in the northern parts of neighboring Syria.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

