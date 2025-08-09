Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Man critically injured as house in Barrie leveled in fiery explosion

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted August 9, 2025 6:00 pm
1 min read
A home near Marshall Street and Little Avenue in the Allendale subdivision of Barrie, Ont. exploded and caught fire on Saturday, August 9, 2025. View image in full screen
A home near Marshall Street and Little Avenue in the Allendale subdivision of Barrie, Ont. exploded and caught fire on Saturday, August 9, 2025. Courtesy: At The Scene Photography
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a home in Barrie, Ont., exploded and went up in flames.

The homes on either side were also damaged during the emergency on Saturday morning.

Barrie Fire And Emergency Service responded around 11:42 a.m. to reports of an explosion near Marshall Street and Little Avenue in the Allendale subdivision, and arrived to find an active fire.

Crews arrived to find a man outside the house, and he was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Trending Now

The initial home was leveled by the blast and fire, and the surrounding homes were also affected. The extent of that damage is not yet known.

Story continues below advertisement

Six fire trucks responded to the large scene, and the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) was called in to investigate. The cause of the blast is still under investigation.

Barrie is about 90 km north of Toronto.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices