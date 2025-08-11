Public trust in police a concern after charges laid against officers

Four Winnipeg Police officers are now charged after an internal investigation that began last year into their conduct.
The most serious allegations are against Elston Bostock, a 22-year veteran with the service. Bostock is charged with indignity to human remains, drug trafficking, breaking and entering to commit extortion, breach of trust and obstruction of justice.
The charges have prompted police Chief Gene Bowers to vow to regain the public’s trust and call for more transparency.
One expert says serious charges against officers can create a strained relationship between the public and its police force.
