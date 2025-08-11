Menu

Public trust in police a concern after charges laid against officers

By Vasilios Bellos Global News
Posted August 11, 2025 11:19 am
1 min read
Winnipeg's police Chief Gene Bowers discusses charges against four officers. View image in full screen
Winnipeg's police Chief Gene Bowers discusses charges against four officers. Global News
Four Winnipeg Police officers are now charged after an internal investigation that began last year into their conduct.

The most serious allegations are against Elston Bostock, a 22-year veteran with the service. Bostock is charged with indignity to human remains, drug trafficking, breaking and entering to commit extortion, breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

The charges have prompted police Chief Gene Bowers to vow to regain the public’s trust and call for more transparency.

One expert says serious charges against officers can create a strained relationship between the public and its police force.

Global’s Vasilios Bellos has more in the video above on the aftermath of the internal police investigation.

