Toronto police launch 3-digit, non-emergency number for cellphones

Toronto police have launched a new three-digit number that can now be used to call the force’s non-emergency line.

Police say the *877 feature allows residents using wireless devices to reach non-emergency services using an easy-to-remember number.

They say the three-digit number works exclusively on wireless devices on Rogers, Bell, TELUS and Freedom Mobile networks and their subsidiary companies.

Police say residents using landlines can continue to contact the non-emergency line’s full phone number, 416-808-2222.

Toronto police say the new number comes after a 2022 auditor general audit of the force’s 911 service that recommended police consider a shorter non-emergency phone number that is easier for residents to remember.

Police are reminding the public to dial 911 only in emergencies that require immediate help from police, fire or ambulance services.