Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Traveller caught by CBSA carrying 18 kilos of cocaine in cheese cans

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 8, 2025 1:24 pm
1 min read
Photo of the cheese cans. View image in full screen
Photo of the cheese cans. CBSA
The Canadian Border Services Agency said officers arrested a traveller arriving from Jamaica who allegedly attempted to smuggle several kilos of cocaine.

CBSA said on Friday that the traveller had 18 kilos of cocaine stuffed in processed cheese cans.

The estimated street value of the drugs is worth more than $2 million.

The traveller was arrested in the Greater Toronto Area and the evidence, as well as the traveller, was turned over to RCMP in Ontario.

Trending Now

Advertisement
