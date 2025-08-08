Traveller caught by CBSA carrying 18 kilos of cocaine in cheese cans

See more sharing options

The Canadian Border Services Agency said officers arrested a traveller arriving from Jamaica who allegedly attempted to smuggle several kilos of cocaine.

CBSA said on Friday that the traveller had 18 kilos of cocaine stuffed in processed cheese cans.

The estimated street value of the drugs is worth more than $2 million.

The traveller was arrested in the Greater Toronto Area and the evidence, as well as the traveller, was turned over to RCMP in Ontario.

#CBSA officers in the #GTA arrested a traveller arriving from Jamaica who attempted to smuggle approx. 18 kg of cocaine, worth over $2 million, in processed cheese cans. The evidence was seized and turned over to @RCMPONT along with the traveller. pic.twitter.com/naHra68mXA — Canada Border Services Agency (@CanBorder) August 8, 2025