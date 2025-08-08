U of M music prof arrested, accused of historic sex crimes against teen student

Send this page to someone via email

A University of Manitoba professor has been arrested in connection with a historic sexual assault investigation, Winnipeg police say.

Oleg Pokhanovski, 55, turned himself in to police on July 29 after being charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault for a series of incidents between December 2007 and March 2010.

Pokhanovski, who was in his 30s at the time of the incidents, is accused of grooming a 15-year-old student he was providing private music lessons to at the university.

Sexual assaults allegedly occurred off-campus, and police allege the professor continued trying to contact the girl via email after she attempted to end the relationship.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The girl, now an adult, reported the incidents to police after moving from Winnipeg.

Pokhanovski is an acclaimed violinist who has won international awards, as well as a pianist and arranger, and a professor at the U of M’s Desautels Faculty of Music.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement Friday, a university spokesperson said the school is aware of the charges.

“We take this matter very seriously and are cooperating fully with the Winnipeg Police Service. The accused has been placed on leave,” the statement said.