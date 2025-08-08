Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

U of M music prof arrested, accused of historic sex crimes against teen student

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 8, 2025 12:38 pm
1 min read
Oleg Pokhanovski was arrested July 29, Winnipeg police say. View image in full screen
Oleg Pokhanovski was arrested July 29, Winnipeg police say. University of Manitoba
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A University of Manitoba professor has been arrested in connection with a historic sexual assault investigation, Winnipeg police say.

Oleg Pokhanovski, 55, turned himself in to police on July 29 after being charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault for a series of incidents between December 2007 and March 2010.

Pokhanovski, who was in his 30s at the time of the incidents, is accused of grooming a 15-year-old student he was providing private music lessons to at the university.

Sexual assaults allegedly occurred off-campus, and police allege the professor continued trying to contact the girl via email after she attempted to end the relationship.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The girl, now an adult, reported the incidents to police after moving from Winnipeg.

Pokhanovski is an acclaimed violinist who has won international awards, as well as a pianist and arranger, and a professor at the U of M’s Desautels Faculty of Music.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement Friday, a university spokesperson said the school is aware of the charges.

Trending Now

“We take this matter very seriously and are cooperating fully with the Winnipeg Police Service. The accused has been placed on leave,” the statement said.

Click to play video: 'Support for sexual assault survivors'
Support for sexual assault survivors
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices