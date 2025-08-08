Menu

Fire

Anisininew Okimawin leaders demand changes to wildfire strategy in Manitoba

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 8, 2025 11:19 am
1 min read
A water bomber aircraft battles a wildfire in southeast Manitoba as shown in this handout photo provided by the Manitoba government. View image in full screen
A water bomber aircraft battles a wildfire in southeast Manitoba as shown in this handout photo provided by the Manitoba government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Manitoba government.
A group of First Nations leaders in Manitoba is calling for better prevention plans when it comes to wildfires and says provincial and federal responses to the crisis have failed.

More than 6,000 people were forced to evacuate from communities like Garden Hill, St. Theresa Point, Red Sucker Lake and Wasagamack due to encroaching fires. The Anisininew Okimawin executive council, which represents those communities, will speak to the media Friday morning about their concerns.

The leaders are calling for a series of ‘co-ordinated demands,’ including the recognition of the Island Lake region as an emergency zone, emergency infrastructure, an all-season road and a permanent evacuation strategy.

Chiefs of all four communities, alongside Anisininew Okimawin Grand Chief Alex McDougall, will outline their demands at 11 a.m. from the organization’s office in Winnipeg.

Global News will stream the news conference live on this page.

Click to play video: 'Northern Manitoba First Nation says residents stranded due to fires'
Northern Manitoba First Nation says residents stranded due to fires
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

