Anisininew Okimawin leaders demand changes to wildfire strategy in Manitoba

A group of First Nations leaders in Manitoba is calling for better prevention plans when it comes to wildfires and says provincial and federal responses to the crisis have failed.

More than 6,000 people were forced to evacuate from communities like Garden Hill, St. Theresa Point, Red Sucker Lake and Wasagamack due to encroaching fires. The Anisininew Okimawin executive council, which represents those communities, will speak to the media Friday morning about their concerns.

The leaders are calling for a series of ‘co-ordinated demands,’ including the recognition of the Island Lake region as an emergency zone, emergency infrastructure, an all-season road and a permanent evacuation strategy.

Chiefs of all four communities, alongside Anisininew Okimawin Grand Chief Alex McDougall, will outline their demands at 11 a.m. from the organization’s office in Winnipeg.

Global News will stream the news conference live on this page.

