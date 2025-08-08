Menu

Crime

Homicide investigators looking into death of Winnipeg man, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 8, 2025 9:09 am
1 min read
Homicide investigators are looking into the death of a Winnipeg man, police say.

Officers were called to a scene on Boyd Avenue Tuesday evening, where they found a man with severe injuries. He was given emergency medical care and rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The victim has been identified as Breydon Henry Cadieux-Kwiatkowski, 26.

Anyone with information or video surveillance of the area is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

