‘Water supply has diminished’: Dry weather and the call to conserve in Halifax

Halifax Water is asking residents to voluntarily conserve water due to low supply levels amid a Nova Scotia drought.

The utility said due to a long period of dry weather, the water levels are only expected to get worse in the coming days.

“Due to prolonged dry weather experience in Nova Scotia, the Halifax water supply has diminished,” said Brittany Smith, Halifax Water senior communications advisor.

“We are almost entering our watch level where it’s prompted us to put out voluntary conservation measures.”

A longtime Sullivans Pond visitor said the state of the water at the popular Dartmouth Park is getting worse by the day, as residents notice bodies of water within the communities looking much lower than usual.

“So what you’re see is about 50 per cent covered now with water than what is normally covered with water,” said Rick Gautreau, a Dartmouth resident. “It’s exponentially worse for two reasons. One, the water levels are lower but the second one is the water is hotter. It is the perfect breeding ground for bacteria.”

The former president of the Sackville Rivers Association says he’s concerned for the waterways in his area as well.

“Unfortunately, the river is at least two feet lower than normal,” said Walter Regan. “This is a bad drought. But if it keeps going up, we have no water. No real significant long-term moisture to add to the river.”

Meanwhile, Sean McMullen, who has cleaned the Sackville River for years, said he has never seen it this bad.

“When I’m usually getting into this river, it’s pretty clear. There’s a nice flow to it. There’s lots of fish, snapping turns, stuff like that. I’m not really seeing any of that today.” McMullen told Global News dressed in a wet suit.

Halifax Water said if the weather conditions stay the same, they make take extra measures such as mandatory restrictions on water.

It has been a week since the Halifax-area has seen any significant rainfall and the forecast continues to show sunny days ahead.