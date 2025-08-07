‘Feisty’ 6-pound Pomeranian chases black bear from West Vancouver home

Send this page to someone via email

Scout may be a small Pomeranian, but he has a big personality and didn’t hesitate to scare off a much bigger intruder in his home.

He is all of six pounds, including the fluff, but under the tawny coat of adorableness is the soul of a savage defender.

“He’s the best. He’s super cuddly and affectionate but he’s really feisty and really protective of me and my husband,” owner Kayla Kleine told Global News.

On Aug. 4, the West Vancouver resident was home with her little defender and the door open in an effort to beat the heat.

Her camera captures a curious black bear wandering into the home, checking out the TV before helping himself to Scout’s breakfast.

Then, without warning, Scout comes flying out of a side room, barking at the bear, chasing it away. Kleine follows closely behind, yelling at Scout to come to her but the next camera angle shows the bear fleeing down the garden steps, Scout closely behind, barking all the way.

“He came sprinting around the corner, and I just saw the bear running out of our kitchen and he chased it out of the house,” Kleine told Global News.

“So then I grabbed some bear spray because I was like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ And ran to the backyard and he had already chased it up the fence and the bear was on the other side of the fence and he was just barking at it.”

Perhaps Scout was angry that the bear had eaten his breakfast.

“I was surprised but he’s also scary when he’s mad so I could see him going full speed at the bear,” Klein added.

She said bears do wander through the area frequently but has never had one enter the home before.

She said she will probably be keeping the door shut going forward but she still has Scout to defend her and her family.

“He’s got a lot of personality… I was so proud of him; he was so brave.”